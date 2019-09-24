President João Lourenço addresses UN General Assembly

New York, ANGOLA, September 24 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, speaks today, Tuesday at the 74th Annual Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, USA.,

The speech by the Angolan President, scheduled for 3 pm local time (08pm in Angola), will be the first in the afternoon session today, the day the General Debate begins in the world biggest political arena.

Earlier in the morning, the representative of Brazil will be the first to intervene, followed by the UN host country, the United States of America.

Until next Friday (27), the Annual Session of the United Nations General Assembly will be marked by speeches by representatives of about 150 countries, including Heads of State and Government.

The sessions of the United Nations General Assembly, an organization founded in 1945, are moments in which world leaders discuss issues of global interest and present the agendas of their countries, especially in matters related to regional and world peace and security.

Following the UN speech, the Angolan head of state is also expected to give two interviews to United Nations Radio and the Wall Street Journal, the latter with over 300 million readers.

On Wednesday, the Angolan statesman participates in New York at the Extraordinary Summit of the Portuguese-speaking Heads of State and Government. He should also participate in the UN General Assembly High Level Dialogue on Financing for Development.

Angola was admitted as a UN member in December 1976, during the 31st Session of the General Assembly, chaired by Hamilton Amerasinghe of Sri Lanka, in which it participated with a delegation headed by then Foreign Minister Jose Eduardo dos Santos, former Head of State.

Since joining the UN, it has been an active and interactive member, having been a member of various bodies, with emphasis on the Security Council (2003-2004 and 2015-2016), as a non-permanent member, Human Rights Council and Economic and Social Council.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.