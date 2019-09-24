Joliot Descartes Parfums Offers New a Unisex Perfume 'Souriant'

"Souriant" opens with notes of orange and raspberry spiced up with caramel. The heart reveals rose, violet, and jasmine enhanced by patchouli and incense. The base is characterized by woody, musky notes of spices magnified by a subtle vanilla.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joliot Descartes Parfums has released a new unisex perfume, which is available now. Souriant carries a Woody Oriental fragrance, perfect for everyday wear on both women and men.

Souriant conveys a flawless fusion of fruity, floral, aromatic, leather and woody notes. Crafted by leading perfumers in France, the fifth perfume under the Joliot Descartes Parfums name is described as having, “a signature aroma that is perfect for everyday wear.” Blending the gap between gender biases, this unisex parfum of sweet, nutty, and fresh florals grants long last aromas that enter the space between physical and spiritual theories.

“Souriant” by Joliot Descartes Parfums is currently being offered in 100mL for $150.00 (USA) and $200 (CA) respectfully, purchased directly on their website, and sold exclusively at all Perfumes 4U, Parfum Europa, Melhores Perfumes, Gifts & Perfumes 4U, and Espace Beaute locations in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about these fragrances or to purchase your Joliot Descartes Parfums favorite scents, please visit www.joliotdescartes.com



