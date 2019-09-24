DLT Resolution Launches DLT Telecom in Canada and the United States

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology (“Blockchain”) Data Management, Information Technology and Telecommunications company, is pleased to announce its telecom services will now be rebranded as DLT Telecom.



In conjunction with the new brand, the new website is www.dlttelecom.com.

Same Great Service with More Choice

Our telecom customers under the Resolution Telecom and DLT Resolutions brands can expect the same great personalized service with far more service offerings to help customers grow their business.

About DLT Telecom

DLT Telecom offers a complete suite of intelligent voice, data, and document management solutions. DLT’s passion for the customer experience means you get more than leading edge Internet, network, and cloud-based systems or traditional voice services. You get a provider that continually goes the extra mile to ensure you’re equipped with the smartest technology to communicate at your best. In a world full of options where technology is constantly changing and evolving, DLT Telecom is the intelligent connectivity choice for forward-thinking solutions that answer your needs for today and prepare you for the challenges of tomorrow. To learn more about DLT Telecom and what we can do for your organization please click here: www.dlttelcom.com

Stay tuned for new product and service offerings from DLT Telecom. To keep up to date please join our mailing list at dlttelecom.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @DLTTelecom.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com

John S Wilkes

702-796-6363



