2019 DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Report Released

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program has released its 2019 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Report. At the Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR), projects funded by DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program are reviewed for their merit. The report summarizes the comments of expert peer reviewers at the 2019 AMR, which was held April 29–May 1 in Crystal City, Virginia. The 2019 AMR Proceedings, including the presentations from the plenary and technical sessions, are also available online.

The 2020 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting is scheduled for May 19–21 in Crystal City, Virginia.