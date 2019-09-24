Avanan recognized as a September 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

For Gartner, “Email Security refers collectively to the prediction, prevention, detection, and response framework used to provide access and attack protection for email. Email security spans gateways, email systems, user behavior, and various supporting processes, services, and adjacent security architecture.”

Key capabilities of the Email Security market include:

Network Sandbox

Content Disarm and Reconstruction

URL Rewriting

Time-of-Click Analysis

Web Isolation Services

Display Name Spoof Detection

Domain-Based Message Authentication

Reporting and Conformance on Inbound Email

Lookalike Domain Detection

Anomaly Detection

The growing problem of phishing and impersonation can be reduced through education, user behavior mapping, content filtering, impersonation detection, improved indicators of identity in email, and time-saving workflows for suspicious messages — along with email security solutions.

“It’s immensely satisfying to see the voice of our clients come through in the 2019 Customers’ Choice for Email Security,” said Gil Friedrich, founder and chief executive of Avanan. “We believe it validates the years of hard work and learnings we have built into the roadmap, and continue to innovate for them every day,” he added.

As was announced in an Avanan press release at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit this past summer, we were also recognized by Gartner experts in the June 2019 Gartner “Market Guide for Email Security,” Avanan was included as a representative vendor in the cloud security market Gartner refers to as “Cloud Email Security Supplements.” According to the report, “Cloud email security supplements (CESSs) focus on specific threats, often in the realm of hard-to-detect phishing and can leverage full access to cloud-hosted inboxes via APIs for detection and remediation. Most of these products focus on phishing, but some go well beyond to include sandboxing and URL rewriting/time-of click analysis, thereby directly competing with SEGs.”

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™, and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

