Calling Colorado Educators: Become the Epicenter of Change in STEM Education through STEMpath

mindSpark Learning’s graduate-level STEM certification program will begin in January, upskilling participants and inspiring students to pursue STEM careers

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, is now accepting applications for STEMpath, its 12-month graduate-level STEM certification program for educators in partnership with Couragion, Metropolitan State University of Denver and Colorado Succeeds.

The 2020 STEMpath cohort will kickoff in January. It is designed to ensure that educators have the competence and skills necessary to teach STEM and CS by fusing three critical components of teacher preparation that are traditionally offered separately:

Graduate-level coursework Professional learning focused on Career Literacy, Information Science and Equity-Centered Design Thinking Work-based learning through in-industry externships

These components are covered over three semesters, culminating in participants receiving 24 graduate-level credits and a Cybersecurity Certificate.

STEMpath first launched in January 2019. Its inaugural cohort was made up of 14 participants from 13 different Colorado schools, across five school districts. The program was generously supported by the Ball Corporation, Couragion, Morgridge Family Foundation, Colorado Succeeds, Metropolitan State University, Bitsbox, and Pathway 2 Tomorrow. Seven industry partners hosted these educators for summer externships, including BitsBox, Couragion, HomeAdvisor, Lockheed Martin, Sphero, Terumo BCT and TTEC. As a very successful STEMpath 2019 winds down, 9 of the 14 members reported they are receiving pay raises to compliment their newly acquired skills.

“We created this alternative credentialing pathway to better develop and upskill educators to become highly-qualified STEM and CS teachers,” said mindSpark Learning CEO Kellie Lauth. “STEMpath offers the curriculum and industry relationships that leave our educators with the transdisciplinary skills and competencies necessary to prepare students for the modern workforce.”

Educators can learn more and start the application process at: https://www.mymindsparklearning.org/stempath-educator-application.

About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, is the catalyst and intermediary between education and industry. It empowers educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, resulting in more students prepared for the modern workforce. It does so by leading programs and services designed to help schools understand workforce development, participate in work-based learning experiences, foster career literacy and directly connect students to mentors and authentic opportunities at a young age. Its core areas of focus are critical to today’s education landscape and include problem-based learning (PBL) STEM, EdTech, Social-emotional learning (SEL) and Equity-centered Design Thinking. These lay the foundation for skills that are inherently necessary for career success.

mindSpark Learning is re-engineering education by incorporating the voice of community leaders in a variety of fields - from education, to industry, to government. To date, mindSpark Learning has impacted more than 14,000 educators in 615 schools across 18 states. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org.

