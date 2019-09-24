BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW TULA PINK SPECIAL EDITIONS

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, announces the launch of the new Tula Pink Special Edition machines featuring the B 770 QE and B 570 QE. The new machines feature a trendy oil-slick finish in combination with the effervescent faceplate designed by fabric designer Tula Pink. The new machines also include exclusive Tula Pink decorative stitches plus special Gifts with Purchase.

“We are thrilled to introduce the magical new Tula Pink Special Edition machines,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “These stylish new machines offer the same Swiss perfection and durability synonymous with the BERNINA brand as well as Tula Pink’s signature dash of whimsy. These new machines are truly one-of-a-kind.”

The new B 770 QE Special Edition is an update on one of BERNINA’s most popular machines. The machine comes equipped with 1,020 stitch patterns and 28 special decorative stitches designed by Tula Pink. The sewing and embroidery machine offers a full 13-inch extended freearm, including ten inches of space to the right of the needle. The BERNINA Hook allows the user to sew high-precision stitches up to 9 mm in width with speeds up to 1,000 stitches per minute. With each purchase, users will receive gifts worth over $4,350. The B 77O QE SE is priced at $7,499 MSRP.

The new B 570 QE Special Edition, a sewing and embroidery machine, comes equipped with numerous innovative functions and programs, including a 5 Series Embroidery Module and BERNINA Toolbox Editing Software. The machine also has an extended freearm offering 8.5 inches right of the needle and a BERNINA Stitch Regulator that helps guarantee precise stitch quality at any speed during free-motion quilting. The device comes equipped with 1,478 stitch patterns including 28 special decorative stiches designed by Tula pink. With each purchase, users will receive gifts worth over $2,242. The B 570 QE SE is priced at $5,999 MSRP.

“Next to my love for fabrics, I am equally passionate about BERNINA so having the opportunity to partner with them is a dream come true,” said Tula Pink. “Together we designed a machine that will enable all sewists to unleash their creativity and create magic.”

For more information on the Tula Pink Special Edition machines visit www.bernina.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

