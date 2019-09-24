Food Emulsifiers Market To Reach USD 4,504.7 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Food Emulsifiers Market Size – USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Food Emulsifiers Industry Trends – Product launches for better stabilization

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for convenience food and wide area of application owing to multifunctional properties of emulsifiers along with demand for low fat food products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Food Emulsifiers during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Food Emulsifiers are additives that help in stabilizing emulsions during food production. Food emulsifiers also provide smoothness and elasticity to food products and thus are used for manufacturing of noodles, spaghetti, and macaroni. Rising demand for processed instant food provides significant growth opportunities to the Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million market. Emulsifiers also find application in the manufacturing of beverages as it helps in extending the shelf life of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Preservatives help in slowing down the spoilage of product, especially in case of dairy and bakery product applications caused by water, air, and microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or yeast. Preservatives not only maintain the quality of the food, but also help control contamination. With the rise in demand for functional food, companies are coming up with fortified ingredients enriched with protein and amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids in milk-based products, juices, spreads, salad dressings, sauces, breakfast cereals, baked goods, sauces, infant formulas, and baby foods. With robust demand for specialty ingredients with an improved nutrient profile in various applications, like dairy, bakery, sauces, dressings, and condiments.

The market for additives, such as emulsifiers, is expected to grow rapidly, due to the increasing use of ingredients, like soy, lecithin, etc. Dairy products such as low-fat spreads, ice cream, margarine are kept in stable emulsions with the addition of emulsifiers. These additives are widely used in other foods such as peanut butter and chocolate. Emulsifiers enhance the structure of baked goods by increasing whip-ability of batters, conditioning of dough and helping foods more resistant to overcooking. Emulsifiers are used for various functionalities such as protein interaction, fat emulsififcation, starch compelxing, modification of texture, viscosity, and fat crystallization, improvement of foaming and others. These functionalities are responsible for the manufacturing of various processed food products. Emulsifiers, as food addtives, help in enhancing the food texture, taste, and shelf life. These factors are responsible for the high adoption of emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry and intensifies the growth of the food emulsifiers market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1905

Further key findings from the report suggest

The European food emulsifiers market was valued at USD 939.0 Million in 2018. This is primarily due to the implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the environment and clean label trends in the region.

On the basis of product, Sorbitan esters are expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 4.9% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Sorbitan esters are extensively used in the dairy industry for manufacturing of cream.

As of 2018, the Food Emulsifiers market was dominated by the plant sources and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Plant-based food emulsifiers are preferred over animal-based food emulsifiers, as they are less harmful and more stable in food formulation.

Food emulsifiers find application in confectionery industry where they act as functional additives and facilitate processing and storage.

Lecithin is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Oiled lecithin improves the consistency of the product whereas de-oiled lecithin, which is rich in phospholipids find application in confectionery and dairy industry.

The Asian-Pacific food emulsifiers market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast year. Rising demand for healthy food products along with technological advancements in regions such as China and India have led to higher adoption of emulsifiers.

Key participants in the food emulsifiers market include DuPont, ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Corbion, Beldem, Lonza Group, Riken Vitamin, and Stephan Company among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-emulsifiers-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Emulsifiers market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plant

Animal

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mono-glycerides & Di-glycerides

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1905

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Food Processing and Equipment category by Reports And Data

Liquid Dairy Packaging Carton Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-dairy-packaging-carton-market

Confectionery Processing Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/confectionery-processing-equipment-market

Beverage Cans Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/beverage-cans-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.