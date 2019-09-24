KALY – Kali-Extracts Announces CBD Derived Hemp Extraction Orders Rolling-In With First Legal Harvest Season

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced receiving a dramatic number of hemp derived CBD extraction orders. This is the first hemp harvest season since the federal legalization of hemp farming last year. KALY has announced two hemp extraction consignment contracts worth a potential $15 million combined. KALY’s extraction model is focused on consigning hemp crops, performing extraction utilizing KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process, and marketing the end hemp derived CBD product under the Kali-Extracts brand name. The orders rolling-in now are requesting an extraction service only. KALY management is prioritizing entering into extraction contracts that replicate KALY’s first two extraction contracts. At the same time, KALY management recognizes the hemp cultivation market lacks sufficient extraction infrastructure and expertise and is accordingly considering the possibility of offering an extraction service that does not include a consignment of the hemp crop or the marketing of the hemp derived CBD extract under the Kali-Extracts brand name.



KALY Analyst Coverage From Goldman Small Cap Research

The company recently announced a new analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research covering the KALY’s recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates. The report also includes information on KALY’s relationship with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) where PURA has licensed KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for cannabis infused beverage production. The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman’s website at www.GoldmanResearch.com/KALY .

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

