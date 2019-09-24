EXO Insights Celebrates Successful Contributions to Ontario’s Growing Nuclear Industry

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate EXO Insights for supplying high-tech industrial safety training to Ontario Power Generation and Bruce Power and their associated contractors.

A member of OCNI, EXO Insights helps global energy companies uncover the full performance potential of their workforce. Using EXO’s Biometric VR/AR solutions transform and elevates existing industrial safety and training standards to move organizations past traditional training methods. Particularly effective in high-risk, mission critical environments where safety and precision are top priorities, EXO Insights measures the “how” of work, allowing workers and training leaders to improve their knowledge and work capacity.

Quotes:

“EXO Insights is honoured to be a member of OCNI in an especially extraordinary moment of the Canadian Nuclear Industry. Through OCNI and its highly dynamic member network, we are having the opportunity to bring Canadian developed leading-edge technology in the Virtual and Augmented Reality areas to the Nuclear sector. This industry combines a very low carbon footprint; long term, forwarding thinking projects like the Small Modular Reactor and a strong focus on training and education what is attracting a brilliant new generation of workers. This unique combination of factors plus the relentless focus on low cost energy and the highest safety standards, conform the ideal environment for EXO Insights to contribute to the industry.”

–Fernando Muniz-Simas, CEO, EXO Insights

“EXO Insights has shown exemplary leadership in creating innovative solutions for everyday industrial challenges. EXO’s Biometric VR/AR solution is transforming the way industries think and conduct training to ensure the safety of our workers. Rather than starting from scratch, EXO forged a way to build on existing industrial safety and training standards. As the MPP of Waterloo and the critic for Economic Growth, Job Creation, Research, and Innovation I look forward to getting to know EXO and I am proud to be their representative in Provincial Parliament. As you partner with OCNI I hope for more great things to come!”

–Catherine Fife, MPP, Region of Waterloo

"The City of Waterloo is proud to be home to many innovative organizations that harness the power of technology. I congratulate EXO Insights for the great work they are doing in the area of virtual and augmented reality,” said Mayor Dave Jaworsky. “EXO Insights is assisting their clients through leading-edge technology, which enables these global energy companies to maximize the productivity and potential of their employees, while emphasizing worker safety."

–Dave Jaworsky, Mayor, City of Waterloo

“Innovation is a key pillar for Ontario Power Generation. We are constantly innovating for tomorrow and looking to embrace new technologies. EXO Insights is an important OPG project partner providing leading-edge augmented reality and virtual reality training environments to enhance our staff’s skills to execute work safely and with high quality which are the hallmarks of our operations and the Darlington Refurbishment Project.”

–Marlene Khalil, Section Manager, Nuclear Training, Ontario Power Generation

“The nuclear supply chain in Ontario is strong thanks to the contributions of companies like EXO insights who supply high-tech industrial safety training needed to support the nuclear industry and ensure that families and businesses across the province have access to low-cost, clean, reliable, electricity. On behalf of Bruce Power, I applaud EXO Insights for their ongoing support in enabling innovation, creating high-skilled jobs and driving economic growth across Ontario.”

–Pat Dalzell, Director of Government and Stakeholder Relations, Bruce Power

“OCNI is proud to welcome EXO Insights as one of the newer members of the vibrant Ontario nuclear supply chain. Located in the dynamic Waterloo innovation hub, EXO Insights is leading the application of new VR/AR technology to help nuclear plant operations and maintenance staff perform their functions more efficiently and safely. We also look forward to seeing this company expand its reach into international markets while creating exciting jobs here in Waterloo.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 14,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

