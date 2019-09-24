Topspin Partners Acquires Japonesque

/EIN News/ -- MAMARONECK, NY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topspin Partners today announced that it has acquired Japonesque, a rapidly growing developer and marketer of innovative beauty implements, makeup brushes, and other beauty accessories from San Francisco Equity Partners. Japonesque has capitalized on the recent shift to indie beauty brands, offering consumers and retailers alike a complementary blend of Japonesque and store-branded offerings. As part of the transaction, Graycliff Partners provided a unitranche loan facility and equity co-investment and PNC Bank provided a revolving credit facility.



Topspin has partnered with the existing management team of the Company who will continue in their roles going forward. “The partnership with Topspin will allow Japonesque to better serve our customers and accelerate growth. We are committed to making Japonesque and our partner brands a mainstay for consumers’ everyday beauty needs, an initiative that will be accelerated through Topspin’s expertise and network within the beauty industry,” said Rich Conti, CEO of Japonesque.



“We are impressed by the platform that Rich and his team have built along with their commitment to serving their retail partners,” said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin. “The Japonesque brand is well-positioned to continue to disrupt underserved categories in beauty and we are well-suited to support them in this endeavor.”



For more information on Japonesque’s beauty offerings, please visit japonesque.com.

About Topspin Partners

Topspin Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in profitable and established lower middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, fitness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods and juvenile products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspinpartners.com.

Nick Fazzari Senior Associate Topspin Partners Phone: (914) 834-7370 E-Mail: nfazzari@topspinpartners.com



