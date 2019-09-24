Recruiter.com Launches Recruiter Teams for Enterprise Clients

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, today announced the launch of its Recruiter Teams solution for its enterprise clients. The Recruiter.com platform now automates the building of dedicated teams of recruiters to interact with particular clients for faster turnaround of candidates with high quality.



“Our first ten Recruiter Teams include many top name enterprise clients, including NRG Energy, Ford, CenturyLink, and Xcel Energy,” said Rick Roberts, President of Recruter.com Recruiting. “We are excited to see multiple placements come from the new teams in our initial testing period and look forward to building on our success with new enterprise clients.”

The Recruiter.com Job Market platform fills jobs for employers by distributing jobs to its network of over 11,000 recruiters. By referring candidates to these jobs, independent recruiters have the opportunity to drive significant earnings by making successful placements, as well as receiving other incentives, such as Recruiter Reward Points.

“We are excited to launch Recruiter Teams and look forward to driving successful talent delivery for our enterprise clients,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We are confident that by collaborating with close-knit teams through our platform, we will increase the speed and match quality of our candidate submissions and further improve engagement and communication with our network of recruiters.”

For employers with recurring and frequent, specialized hiring needs, the Recruiter.com platform now allows for hiring collaboration with a dedicated team of recruiters. The recruiters selected for teams are chosen for their ability to deliver on the type of skills for which our clients are most frequently hiring. Recruiters on dedicated client teams may receive job requirements, through an automated fashion, before they are released into the broader Recruiter.com marketplace. Recruiters interested in joining a dedicated client team may contact their Recruiter Engagement Coordinator through the Job Market platform.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

