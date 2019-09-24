Calian Training Launches Military Training Exercise Management Software at NATO Computer Aided Analysis, Exercise, Experimentation Forum 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) is today launching Calian MaestroEDE™, an innovative exercise management software solution designed to fulfill complex training objectives while adhering to the Canadian and NATO five step Systems Approach to Training. Watch video here .



The software solution was purpose-built by the Calian Training team responsible for the design, development and delivery of high-fidelity collective training for the Canadian military.

“In an ever-changing operational environment, synchronizing large, complex, full-scale exercises are a significant challenge. Military and counterintelligence organizations worldwide require exercise management software that is flexible, cost-effective, and that fulfills complex training objectives,” said Don Whitty, Vice President, Calian Training. “To deliver high-fidelity collective training for the Canadian military we needed an exercise management tool that would help us to effectively deliver and evaluate operational readiness exercises of any size, scope or complexity. That is why we developed Calian MaestroEDE.”

Calian Training team members are launching the product today at the 14th NATO CA2X2 (Computer Aided Analysis, Exercise, Experimentation) Forum 2019 in Paris, organized by the NATO Modelling & Simulation Centre of Excellence. With simple, integrated dashboards, scalable architecture and traceability to inject response, Calian MaestroEDE is currently operating on open and closed unclassified and classified networks.

“I am always excited about our innovation projects at Calian, with this new product launch directly supporting our service line evolution growth pillar,” stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian Group. “This product launch is a fantastic example of our training team innovating with our customers and working creatively to address a key training need within military organizations and any organization requiring high-fidelity, collective training exercises.”

For more than 20 years Calian Training has been trusted to provide a full suite of specialized training services to both public and private sector organizations, including the Canadian Armed Forces and nuclear power operators. We help customers in both the emergency management and military domains validate their plans and team performances. Calian’s training experts help large and small organizations prepare for events in which the consequences of failure are unacceptable. Learn more about Calian MaestroEDE at https://calianmaestroede.com/ .

Calian employs over 3,300 people with offices and projects that span Canada and global markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America and Europe.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

