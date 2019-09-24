Lone Star Gold, Inc. Changes Name to Good Hemp, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, NC, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lone Star Gold (OTC Markets: LSTG ) announced today that it has changed its name to Good Hemp, Inc. and will file an application with FINRA to memorialize the name change in the public markets arena and to be issued a new ticker symbol better suited to represent the brand “Good Hemp”.



The Company acquired the Good Hemp® , Canna® and Canna Hemp® trademarks and assets in February 2019. The Canna Hemp® energy drink has been around since 2013 and has a large following on Facebook and Instagram throughout Jamaica . Good Hemp fizz is a hemp infused low calorie energy drink that contains organic caffeine. Good Hemp 02h! is a low-calorie flavored water infused with prebiotics and 10mg of Hemp Extract. All 3 product lines are available in 600+ retailers in the US and the Caribbean, on Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com .

About Good Hemp – Our mission is to be one of the market leaders in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp derived beverage and wellness products that provide real health benefits to a significant segment of the population and are convenient and appealing to consumers. Our management team has strong relationships in the industry.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company’s business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors.

Contact

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhemplivin.com

Source: Good Hemp, Inc.



