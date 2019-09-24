Quest Announces Availability of NetVault Backup with Extended Office 365 Capabilities

Latest version offers greater protection and backup across hybrid infrastructures

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the release of NetVault Backup 12.4, an enterprise-class, cloud-ready data protection solution for hybrid data centers. NetVault simplifies backup and recovery for a wide range of systems, applications and data and now adds enhanced capabilities for Office 365 Exchange Online and OneDrive, as well as support for SAP HANA and Nutanix AHV environments. Available today from the Quest Data Protection business , the newest release of NetVault Backup makes it easier than ever for organizations to protect and recover their business critical applications and data in both the data center and in the cloud.



New Office 365 Exchange Online support includes the ability to backup and restore user mail boxes to any cloud, disk or tape based storage target. Email search has been made even easier and now NetVault enables restores of individual emails and files with the ability to restore emails to specific folders in Outlook. New OneDrive support enables backup and restore of data from OneDrive user and group files and folders to any storage target. NetVault Backup support for Office 365 Active Directory and SharePoint Online is expected later this year. Additionally, NetVault Backup’s enterprise architecture and flexible storage options ensure protection of Nutanix AHV and SAP HANA environments, delivering a unified administration experience within the same WebUI used to control, operate, and manage all data protection. This removes the need for new or additional user interfaces.

“We’re committed to providing organizations with the backup and recovery solutions that protect their existing infrastructure technology, and support future technology and services investments across hybrid data centers,” said Michael Gogos, Product Manager, Quest Data Protection. “The newest release of NetVault Backup does just that and simplifies enterprise data protection by offering a single solution that supports an even wider range of operating systems, applications, virtualization platforms and cloud services.”

Organizations now have the ability to protect their software as a service (SaaS) investments in Microsoft's Office 365 platform, fully integrated into the same tool set using the same UI, existing workflows and storage policies. With extended support for Office 365, NetVault Backup increases confidence and minimizes risk, speeds up restore to reduce downtime, and ensures business continuity.

“Alkum has relied on NetVault for many years and is our go-to product for large, enterprise customers,” said Erwin van Workum, CEO and Founder, Alkum Solutions. “This new release makes it even easier to administer and the Office 365 support is just what our customers need. Add this to NetVault’s reliability and it is a great solution.”

The latest version of NetVault Backup also introduces agentless protection of Nutanix AHV virtual machines (VMs)through the new NetVault Plug-in for Nutanix AHV. And with the addition of NetVault Plug-in for SAP HANA, organizations can ensure secure and consistent backups of SAP HANA databases. Operations can be controlled by the SAP administrator while leveraging NetVault Backup’s enterprise class backup and recovery infrastructure.

“SAP HANA and Nutanix AHV platforms are becoming more and more strategic across enterprises, especially as hyperconverged platforms in hybrid data centers continue to grow,” added Gogos. “Organizations need a way to control, operate and manage all data protection, without the need for additional point solutions with new user interfaces and workflows. NetVault Backup 12.4 provides backup administrators cloud-ready data protection for hybrid data centers and now, protection for SAP HANA and Nutanix AHV environments.”

New features and benefits of NetVault Backup 12.4 include:

Availability

NetVault Backup 12.4 is available today. For more information visit the NetVault Backup product page .

About Quest

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid data centers, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

