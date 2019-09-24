Carousel Industries Adds Key Technical Leaders to Rapidly Growing Contact Center Solutions Practice

Pundari Pothini and Andrew Rogers bring two decades of enterprise contact center solutions experience; rare blend of DevOps, cloud expertise and customer experience skills

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leading national IT, managed services, and cloud provider with an unwavering focus on ensuring customer success , continues to expand its Contact Center Solutions practice, today naming contact center industry veterans Pundari Pothini as Director of Customer Experience Technology and Andrew Rogers as Director of Contact Center Technology. Pothini and Rogers bring more than four decades’ combined experience working for the industry’s most prestigious contact center technology providers including Avaya, Cisco, eLoyalty, Genesys, IBM, Mattersight, and NICE. They both will report directly to Stephen Drew, Carousel’s VP of Contact Center.



“During the past two decades, Carousel’s contact center practice has produced real, measurable customer experience outcomes for its customers,” said Drew. “As we expand and grow this practice, we continue to bring pioneering technology solutions and Carousel services to help some of the world’s most renowned businesses deliver an even better customer experience. Pundari and Andrew are uniquely qualified based on their deep experience in consulting, as well as development and implementation of virtually all the industry’s leading contact center solutions.”

Pothini brings to Carousel more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, primarily focusing on contact centers for the past 14 years. His experience includes increasingly responsible roles at Avaya, Genesys/Interactive Intelligence, Cisco, and Twilio as a database developer, web developer, and CRM integrator. In these roles, Pothini has designed, deployed, and managed contact center solutions from 100 seats to more than 4,000 concurrent seats. Pothini recently developed a comprehensive go-to market strategy for Avaya and Cisco customers seeking to expand and enhance existing contact centers by leveraging solutions from Twilio. He most recently served as Director of Contact Center Engineering and Pre-Sales at Pivot Technology Solutions.

Rogers joins Carousel from NICE, where he was Director of Development Infrastructure and TIL, managing the company’s DevOps and Cloud teams. This experience followed Rogers’ three-year stint as VP of Cloud Technology at Mattersight, which NICE acquired in 2018. At Mattersight, he assisted the company’s software development team with the integration of their predictive behavioral routing (PBR) product into multiple Advanced Communications and Data (ACD) and call center reporting platforms. At Mattersight, he worked with Aceyus, Amazon Connect, Aspect, Avaya, Cisco, Genesys (on-premises and cloud), inContact, and Interactive Intelligence (now part of Genesys).

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

