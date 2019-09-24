Georgia Farm Bureau Implements Cloverleaf Analytics

Completed successfully in conjunction with a core system modernization, this implementation will enable near real-time performance monitoring by GFB’s business units and agents

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf), an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce that Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) has implemented Cloverleaf’s BI solution.



GFB writes personal and commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance, including homeowners’, auto, commercial peril, and farm coverages in the state of Georgia, and, in modernizing systems and processes to serve customers and distribution channel partners better, GFB realized a need for more cohesive detailed and actionable operational data. Having met Rob Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics, at an industry conference a couple of years ago, the GFB team was impressed with the solution and selected Cloverleaf for this project after a deeper dive into the features and functionality.

“We were implementing new core systems and lacked a way to bring the data from all these systems into an integrated BI and reporting environment,” said Tony Jackson, senior director of IT for Georgia Farm Bureau. “This has been great for us in terms of redefining the reports we are delivering to stakeholders. Now we not only have the ability to provide daily instead of monthly reports, but we have dashboards for sales and management, as well as analytics for our claims and actuarial teams.”

Cloverleaf has also implemented an advanced analytics platform for GFB’s claims, underwriting, audit, and marketing departments and the implementation is moving through each line of business the company writes in order of smallest to largest. Cloverleaf’s expertise in delivering reporting, predictive analytics, and BI solutions which increase transparency into critical insurance functions and processes is helping Georgia Farm Bureau to streamline operations today and into the future.

“I think the implementation with GFB went very smoothly once the core system plan was locked down,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “The Georgia Fam Bureau team knew their data well, and that really helped get them up and running. Plus, it was a great benefit to Georgia Farm Bureau that we can basically plug into any system and begin pulling relevant data. Very little change management or training was required, and the team has really learned the environment well.”

GFB plans to continue to expand the company’s implementation and utilization of the Cloverleaf solution as part of an overall five-year strategic modernization plan.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e7031d3-7512-4ed9-a39f-c6a3d8379888

Robert Clark Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.