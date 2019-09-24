CareDx Adds HistoMap To Testing Portfolio

CareDx partners with NanoString to improve precision of transplant biopsies

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced a strategic partnership with NanoString to develop HistoMap, a gene expression profiling (GEP) solution to identify allograft rejection in transplant biopsy tissue.



Seattle-based NanoString (Nasdaq: NSTG) is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The partnership will combine CareDx’s clinical expertise and extensive transplant registries with NanoString’s technological capabilities and development expertise to provide the transplant community with solutions that bring precision medicine to histopathology. Under the terms of the agreement CareDx will utilize NanoString’s nCounter® technology in conjunction with the newly introduced Human Organ Transplant panel, a 770-gene panel designed to evaluate the human immune response following organ transplantation.

“This partnership will further enhance the development of molecular assays in transplantation and help to improve transplant diagnostics,” said Michael Mengel, Professor Department of Laboratory Medicine & Pathology, University of Alberta, Canada. “The Banff classification has already integrated recommendations for use of molecular diagnostics in diagnosing transplant rejection, and tools like HistoMap can enhance and help standardize the diagnostic process with the goal to advance patient management, guide therapy, and improve outcomes.”

"We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with CareDx to bring essential advancements in molecular characterization to the field of organ transplantation. Combining the core strengths of the nCounter technology and our innovative new panel along with the translational expertise of CareDx sets a path to develop novel clinical solutions for better patient outcomes,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString.

“This partnership with NanoString will allow CareDx to further lead end to end transplant patient solutions. We continue our mission to improve long term outcomes for transplant patients,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “Building on the AlloMap and AlloSure franchises, HistoMap will add to CareDx’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through multimodality testing.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

