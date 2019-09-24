GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ Global Technology Conference 2019 in Silicon Valley to Spotlight Specialized Solutions for Emerging Markets

A rich program of talks, panels and partner exhibits will provide 700+ attendees with insights and networking opportunities in 5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and other emerging areas

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual Global Technology Conference (GTC) today, GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), the world’s leading specialty foundry, will feature its wide range of specialized application solutions for the industry’s fastest-growing market segments. More than 700 expected attendees will be able to gain insight into how GF is helping clients shape our world, from the solutions we create to enabling the products they deliver.

GF’s CEO Tom Caulfield will kick-off the event with a keynote address on, ‘The Future of Innovation,’ which will explore how there are – and always have been – many different paths toward true innovation. Dr. Aart de Geus, Chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys will then take the stage to share how technology is changing the way we live and work, and how strategic partnerships are critical to helping clients innovate from silicon to software.

The conference stage will feature GF executives who will share insights on how GF’s multiple technology platforms plus a host of specialized features and turnkey services from GF and its ecosystem partners lead to unique, innovative solutions. Speakers include:

‘ High-Growth Markets Enabled by Specialized GF Solutions ,’ by Dr. Bami Bastani, Sr. VP and GM of Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure SBU

,’ by Dr. Bami Bastani, Sr. VP and GM of Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure SBU ‘ Si Technology Innovation in the Era of Specific Application Solutions ,’ by Gregg Bartlett, Sr. VP of Global Engineering and Technology

,’ by Gregg Bartlett, Sr. VP of Global Engineering and Technology ‘The Journey to a Differentiated Ecosystem,” by Mike Cadigan, Sr. VP of Customer Design Enablement

In the afternoon, talks and panel discussions with industry leaders including executives from Lightmatter, Marvell, NXP and VeriSilicon along with members of GF’s management and technical teams will detail the specific needs and opportunities in emerging market segments. In addition, these presentations will showcase how GF’s platforms and application solutions are enabling three targeted market segment groups, automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM); mobile and wireless infrastructure (MWI); and computing and wired infrastructure (CWI).

Attendees will experience a full day of tech that will feature more than 35 event sponsors and GF ecosystem partners, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about their offerings. Platinum sponsors for GTC 2019 are Analog Bits, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor and Synopsys. Gold sponsors are Arm, Dolphin Integration and Flex Logix™.

About GTC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ annual Global Technology Conference features keynotes from industry leaders and presentations from senior members of the GF management and technical teams, with a special emphasis on how the company achieves time-to-volume leadership by leveraging global collaboration with clients and partners. GTC 2019 began Tuesday, September 24 in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley, kicking off a series of GTC 2019 events at strategic international venues including Munich, Singapore and Taiwan. For more information on GTC 2019, visit: https://www.globalfoundries.com/.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. We deliver differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable our clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit globalfoundries.com.

Erica McGill GLOBALFOUNDRIES 5187955240 erica.mcgill@globalfoundries.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.