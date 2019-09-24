Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”), (the “Class Period”).



In April 2019, the Company held its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 6 million common shares at $17.00 per share.

On June 18, 2019, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarette products within the city. It also endorsed a ban on the manufacturing of e-cigarette products on city property.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.27, or over 17%, to close at $11 per share on June 19, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. Since the IPO, shares of Greenlane has traded as low as $5.39, a nearly 68% decline from the $17 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) that, if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Greenlane pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than November 12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

