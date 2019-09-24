Mve + Partners Recognized With Prestigious Aiaoc 25-Year Design Award

Newport Beach Bayview Mixed-Use Center Honored for Lasting Impact on Orange County

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading architecture, design and planning firm MVE + Partners proudly announces that its Newport Beach Bayview Mixed-Use Center project was awarded the prestigious 25-Year Award by the American Institute of Architects, Orange County Chapter (AIAOC). Selected from a pool of five competitive entries, the 25-Year Award is an honor bestowed by the AIAOC Past Presidents and College of Fellows Committee to recognize Orange County architecture that has stood the test of time and changed people’s lives. Uniting community and real estate leaders, the award was presented on September 19 at the annual AIAOC Design Awards Ceremony held at Newport Beach City Hall.



Completed in 1991 for J.M. Peters Company and Bramalea of California, Bayview Mixed-Use Center consists of two L-shaped joined towers of six stories, a Marriott-Suites hotel offering remarkable views of the Newport Back Bay, two residential neighborhoods, retail, a bluff-top park extending the regional trail system around the bay and a five-level parking structure. The set of twin office buildings wraps around a dramatic 10,000 square foot, three-level garden atrium featuring a custom-designed elevator within an inverted fountain that connects the atrium to a subterranean parking area. With its distinctive polished granite clad towers and notched corner terraced offices, the 700,000 square foot mixed-use center has become a local landmark over the past two decades.

“It is truly humbling to see Bayview Mixed-Use Center honored with this prestigious award. We are proud of the quality of this building and grateful for our clients who gave us this opportunity 25 years ago,” said Carl McLarand, chairman and CEO, MVE + Partners. “While we’ve had the great fortune to design projects throughout the world with studios in Los Angeles and San Jose, our roots are in Orange County where MVE was founded 45 years ago and this recognition is very special to us.”

The Residences at Pacific City, designed by MVE + Partners for developer UDR, also received a citation award in the category of Residential Planned Development – Built. Located in Huntington Beach, the 516-unit project caters to surf enthusiasts and draws from Southern California’s rich coastal lifestyle to offer a unique work, live and play experience. Inspired by the ocean waves crashing across the street, the design incorporates an iconic barreling wave clubhouse that provides surfboard and paddleboard lockers, a community park, resort-style pool and boardwalk.

“We’re thankful that UDR entrusted MVE with bringing its vision to life for a one-of-a-kind luxury community for surfers and beach enthusiasts alike offering a lifestyle that’s authentic to the culture and heritage of Surf City USA,” said Matthew McLarand, president and director of design, MVE + Partners.

Earlier this year, The Residences at Pacific City also earned four coveted Grand Awards, aka Gold Nugget Awards at the 2019 PCBC® Gold Nugget Awards Ceremony in four categories: Multi-Family Community of The Year, Best Recreational Use Facility – Community Amenity, Best Multi-Family Housing Community – 30-60 DU/Acre and Best Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Community.

About MVE + Partners

Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, MVE + Partners offers architecture, planning, interiors and graphic design to clients worldwide. MVE + Partners’ mission is to design with passion, collaborate successfully, and sustainably enrich the communities it influences to continually deliver buildings that are exceptional by design. For more information, please visit www.mve-architects.com .

