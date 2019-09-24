Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

On this news, shares of Sonim fell as much as $3.07, nearly 44%, during intraday trading on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sonim securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

