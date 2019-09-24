Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market to Reach $65.92 Million by 2025 at 4.2% CAGR

Increase in number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases and high prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide are the two major factors driving the growth of the global BCG vaccines sales market. Based on region, Asia Pacific held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global BCG vaccines sales market was accounted for $45.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $65.92 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. The research offers a vast analysis of the major segments including changing market trends, top pocket investors, drivers and opportunities, and competitive scenarios.

Rise in number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases and high prevalence of tuberculosis across the world are the two major factors that drive the growth of the global BCG vaccines sales market. However, the replacement for BCG vaccine restraints the market growth up to a certain extent. Moreover, initiatives by United Nation (UN) for TB prevention worldwide is projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2017, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market share. The region is projected to continue its top position throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA region would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of drug type, the immune BCG segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share. The segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the estimated period. Furthermore, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By usage, the tuberculosis segment held the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share. This region would continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the pediatrics segment held the largest revenue share in 2017, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total market share. The segment is expected to dominate throughout the estimated period. Furthermore, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The key players in the 3D printing market include China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm), AJ Vaccines, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Greensignal Bio Pharma Limited, Intervax Ltd, Merck & Company Inc, Sanofi S.A., Statens Serum Institute and Japan BCG Laboratory.

