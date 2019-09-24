Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market Is Likely to Reach $2.264 Million by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR

Rising awareness among the population about the availability of different cups & sizes, and benefits of menstrual cups over pads & tampons propel the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market. The reusable menstrual cups segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018. On the other hand, based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vietnam menstrual cups market size was estimated at $1.521 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.264 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019–2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increasing awareness among the population about the availability of different cups & sizes, and benefits of menstrual cups over pads & tampons fuel the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes, cost of menstrual cups, cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections hamper the growth to some extent. However, growth in awareness about safety sanitary protections in Vietnam has created multiple opportunities in the near future.

The reusable menstrual cups segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated period.

The medical-grade silicon segment to rule the roost-

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018. The thermoplastic elastomer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% till 2026.

The online stores segment to retain its dominance during the study period-

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment held the major share in 2018, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The pharmacy/retail stores segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the estimated period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, OVA Vietnam Company Limited, Jaguara, s.r.o., YUUKI Company s.r.o., Sterne (Si-Line), Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate), Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Anigan, Mooncup Ltd., and Me Luna GmbH. These players have incorporated different strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to brace their stand in the market.

