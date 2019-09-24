Nor1 Joins HEDNA to Help Shape the Future of Attribute-Based Pricing

The hospitality industry’s most profitable upsell platform brings its 15 years of innovation and expertise to the workgroup focusing on Attribute-Based Pricing

/EIN News/ -- Silicon Valley, CA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nor1, the global leader in hospitality upgrade, upsell, and merchandising technology today announced the company has joined the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association (HEDNA). Nor1 will be focused on supporting and advancing the industry by contributing their domain expertise on Attribute-Based Pricing as part of the Connectivity Workgroup.

As a member of HEDNA, Nor1 will join the world’s most influential companies transforming hospitality distribution through innovative technologies, collaboration and knowledge sharing. With Nor1’s history, they can bring valuable insights to the conversation about emerging trends and how the development of systems to offer room attributes will impact distribution.

“At Nor1, we’ve been upselling attributes since our beginning so we know we can add value to this important discussion,” explains Jason Bryant, Founder and CEO of Nor1. “Hotels and travel brands are all looking for next-generation marketing tools to increase bookings and personalize the guest experience. In attribute-based pricing, the guest designs their unique stay based on characteristics such as a high floor, view, meal plan, balcony, fireplace, and more. With advancements in technology like machine learning-powered decisioning engines, this new way of pricing is the future.”

Founded in 1991, HEDNA supports a forum through which hospitality companies can exchange ideas in a mutually beneficial environment to address industry inefficiencies and bring to market solutions that increase productivity for hotel operators. Specifically, the Connectivity Workgroup was re-established following the HEDNA Madrid 2019 Conference in May 2019 to outline the shopping and buying models, system requirements, and necessary technology for hotel distribution, enabling the continue evolution from today’s approaches to those that are likely to emerge as the industry evolves to ever-increasing personalization. It will outline the likely steps that the industry will take toward that future state, coupled with the technological approach for enabling that evolution. HEDNA welcomes the contributions of Nor1 to the initiative.

“Nor1 is a hospitality company that is always in the forefront when it comes to merchandising technology and we are thrilled to have them as part of HEDNA,” said Sarah Fults, President of HEDNA. “Our Workgroups have had a productive 2019 and continue to generate thought leadership, drive change and tackle issues across the industry, and Nor1 will be an important asset and contributor.”

For more information, please visit nor1.com.

About Nor1, Inc.

Nor1 is the leader in hospitality upgrade, up-sell, and merchandising technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the world, Nor1 provides data-driven pricing and merchandising products that maximize incremental revenues for Hilton, IHG, Radisson Hotel Group, Accor, Wyndham, and other global hotels and resorts.

Nor1′s real-time pricing and merchandising intelligence engine, PRiME®, powers eStandby Upgrade®, eXpress Upgrade™, CheckIn Merchandising™, eReach™, and eDirect™ to recommend the most relevant upgrade to the right guest at the right time for the most optimal price.

Investors include Concur Technologies, Goldman Sachs, and Accel Partners.

For more information, please visit www.nor1.com.

About HEDNA

HEDNA (Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association) is a not-for-profit trade association whose worldwide membership includes executives and managers from the most influential companies in the hospitality industry. Founded in 1991, HEDNA’s mission is to be the leading global forum for advancing hospitality distribution through collaboration and knowledge sharing. Its vision calls for HEDNA to be known for creating an environment that fosters strategic collaboration toward business development in the global hospitality industry. For more, visit www.HEDNA.org.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Alan Young Puzzle Partner Ltd. 7057185153 media@nor1.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.