Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market Analysis Report, 2019-2024: IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Security, and Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology (IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Security, & Blockchain), Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, & Weather Monitoring & Forecasting) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Green Technology & Sustainability Market is expected to grow from US$ 8.7 billion in 2019 to US$ 28.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 27.1%.



The market study covers the green technology and sustainability market across segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as technologies, applications, and regions.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to the product, and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major green technology and sustainability vendors include General Electric (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Enviance (US), Sensus (US), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), LO3 Energy (US), ConsenSys (US), CropX (Israel), Hortau (US), SMAP Energy (UK), Treevia (Brazil), Pycno (UK), IoT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Oizom (India), MineSense Technologies (Canada), and WINT (US).



Increasing use of RFID, sensors to capture data and analyze to derive insights across various industries to drive the overall growth of green technology and sustainability market



The green technology and sustainability market is driven by various factors, such as rapidly approaching grid parity, cost-effective and reliable grid integration, and technological innovation are the 3 enablers which helped remove the obstacle for the deployments of renewables. However, high product and solution costs associated with green technology and sustainability solutions hinder the growth of the market.



Soil condition/Moisture monitoring application segment to grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period



The green technology and sustainability market, based on applications, has been segmented into carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, crop monitoring, soil condition/moisture monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, sustainable mining and exploration, forest monitoring, water leak detection, and water purification.

The growth of soil condition/moisture monitoring is because the agriculture sector is increasingly looking at ways to leverage technology for better crop yield. Cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital twin, and Internet of Things (IoT) are being implemented by the agriculture sector. Moreover, companies are using sensors and various IoT-based technologies for soil condition/moisture monitoring.



Europe to constitute the second-largest market size during the forecast period



Europe is expected to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growth in investments and funding, and companies are attracting investments to develop green technology solutions for different applications in agriculture, weather, transportation, and the energy sectors.



Rapidly growing economies, such as Germany, UK, and France, are implementing green technology and sustainability-driven by the strong compliance and regulatory landscape and increasing investments from the government as well companies to address climate change by deploying technology solutions for different applications in agriculture, weather, transportation, and energy sectors.

The companies operating in Europe would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a huge impact on the business community.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall green technology and sustainability market and its sub-segments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Green Technology and Sustainability Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Technology and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Awareness and Concerns

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of RFID Sensors Across Various Industries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Consumer and Industrial Interest for the Use of Clean Energy Resources to Conserve the Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Cost Associated With Green Technology Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change and Air Pollution

5.2.3.2 Modernization of It and Telecom Infrastructure for Low Carbon Emission

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Tailored Solutions to Address Unique Environmental Issues

5.2.4.2 Lack of Regulations for Green Technology

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Case 1: Cps Energy Deployed Enviance System to Enhance the Automation of Emissions Reporting Process

5.3.2 Case 2: Arizona State Government Deployed A Smart Solution to Improve Water Infrastructure

5.3.3 Case 3: Ge Helps Bord Gis Energy Continue Its Operations and Reduce Unplanned Downtime

5.3.4 Case 4: Enviance System Manages and Stores Data, Making It Easy for Koch Fertilizers to Centralize Documentation and Deploy New Internal Programs

5.3.5 Case 5: Mumbai-based Palava City to Control Air Quality Using Oizom's Real-Time Emission Monitoring Solutions

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 The Kyoto Protocol

5.4.2 Affordable Clean Energy Rule

5.4.3 Dubai Green Building Evaluation System

5.4.4 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.5 Federal Trade Commission

5.4.6 Ansi/Ashrae/Ies Standard 90.1

5.5 Sustainable Development Best Practices

5.5.1 Green Building

5.5.2 Conservation Agriculture

5.5.3 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design

5.5.4 Green Mining



6 Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Internet of Things

6.2.1 Growing Use of IoT Sensors in Drones for Environmental Monitoring

6.3 Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

6.3.1 Growing Demand for AI and Analytics for Policy-Making, Environmental Analysis, and Real-Time Decision-Making

6.4 Digital Twin

6.4.1 Need for Enhancing the Energy Efficiency of Building Stocks to Meet Climatic Changes to Drive the Adoption of Digital Twin

6.5 Cloud Computing

6.5.1 Rising Awareness of Use Cases of Cloud Computing in Agriculture and Waste Management

6.6 Security

6.6.1 Increase in Cyberattacks on Government Agencies of Energy and Water Management to Drive the Adoption of Security Technology

6.7 Blockchain

6.7.1 Increase in the Need for Decision-Making Capabilities Using Blockchain to Drive Their Adoption



7 Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbon Footprint Management

7.2.1 Need to Control the Exponentially Increasing Carbon and Ghg Emissions to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

7.3 Green Building

7.3.1 Focus on Environment Conservation Along With Growing Integration of Technology While Designing and Constructing Buildings to Drive the Growth of Green Technology and Sustainability Market

7.4 Water Purification

7.4.1 Government Focus on R&D to Identify Use Cases of Advanced Technology in Water Purification to Drive the Adoption of the Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

7.5 Water Leak Detection

7.5.1 Increasing Water Wastage Due to Leakage and the Need to Automate Conventional Water Leak Detection Systems to Drive the Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

7.6 Fire Detection

7.6.1 Need for Quick Detection of Fire and Decision-Making to Ensure Safety to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

7.7 Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

7.7.1 Increasing Awareness of Technologies for Soil Monitoring to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solution

7.8 Crop Monitoring

7.8.1 Increasing Awareness of Technologies for Crop Monitoring to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solution

7.9 Forest Monitoring

7.9.1 Rising Illegal Deforestation and Need for Monitoring Forests to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

7.10 Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

7.10.1 Increase in Use of Ai, Sensors, Satellites, and Computer Models to Predict Future Weather Patterns to Drive the Adoption of Weather Monitoring and Forecasting Tools

7.11 Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

7.11.1 Increasing Air and Water Pollution to Drive the Need for Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

7.12 Sustainable Mining and Exploration

7.12.1 Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Operations and Mitigate Adverse Environmental Mining Impacts to Drive the Green Technology and Sustainability Market Growth



8 Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.1.1 Government Focus on R&D to Integrate Smart Technologies With Utilities Sector to Fuel the Demand for Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions in the US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Government and Private Sector Investments and Initiatives for the Development of Green Technologies to Boost the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Digital Data, Automation, Connectivity, and Digital User Interfaces to Drive Investments in the Green Technology and Sustainability Market in Germany

8.3.2 United Kingdom

8.3.2.1 Government's Focus on Innovation and Research in the Areas of Green Technology to Fuel the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions in the UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Multiple Governments and Industry-Driven Green Technology and Sustainability Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solution in France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Government Initiatives and Increase in Technology Adoption to Drive the Green Technology and Sustainability Market in China

8.4.2 Singapore

8.4.2.1 Various Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions in Singapore

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Government's Push for the Adoption of AI By Businesses and the Need for Waste Management to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability in India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Middle East

8.5.1.1 Government Initiatives and Partnerships for Clean Technology to Drive the Adoption of Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions in the Middle East

8.5.2 Africa

8.5.2.1 Focus on Government Initiatives to Boost the Growth of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market in Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Increasing Investments and Support of the Government to Control Emissions and Promote the Construction of Green Buildings to Drive the Adoption of Green Building and Technology Solutions in Brazil

8.6.2 Mexico

8.6.2.1 The Initiation of the Government's Carbon Market Pilot Project to Drive Investments in the Areas of Green Technology and Sustainability in Mexico



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Introduction

9.2 General Electric

9.3 IBM

9.4 Microsoft

9.5 Enablon

9.6 Enviance

9.7 Sensus

9.8 Taranis

9.9 Trace Genomics

9.10 Lo3 Energy

9.11 Consensys

9.12 Cropx

9.13 Hortau

9.14 Smap Energy

9.15 Treevia

9.16 Pycno

9.17 IoT Solutions and Consulting

9.18 Oizom

9.19 Minesense Technologies

9.20 Wint



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jouonr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.