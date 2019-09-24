/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Autos Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What's next in auto transactions online? What are the Top 50 automotive marketplace sites and apps? What are emerging markets doing to increase online sales?



In this report you'll find the answers to these questions, plus:

Top 50: ranking the largest automotive advertising sites around the world - with some surprises

Industry Trends: transactions - it's not if or why anymore, but how, where and what's next

Company Spotlights: highlighting the big players in the industry - like Auto Trader in the U.K and Guazi in China - and everyone in-between

Companies to Watch: see what four companies are doing that you're not

Across the Globe: who are the leading companies from countries around the world

New Products and Services: see what's trending and what's not

and much more...

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

2. Industry trends

Driving into the deal: Auto sites chase the transaction

Car finance: The next vital frontier

Car-finance data for 27 market

Four innovation case studies

When online sales won't work, try offline

3. Company spotlights

Auto Trader: Moving into new cars and mobility

Blocket: The horizontal's multifaceted strategy in autos

Cars.co.za becomes No. 1 in South Africa

China: Guazi is most valuable private autos site globally

ECars247: Operational model of U.K.'s first digital dealer

Mercado Libre: Will it dominate LatAm auto sites?

Ukraine: Nascent market ruled by mobile and location

United States: Top sites embrace digital retailing

4. Companies to watch

Bipi: The well-funded car-subscription service

Timam: Roam's new site selling foreign cars to Kenyans

Tradus: OLX hopes to take the lead in heavy machinery

QueCocheMeCompro: The lifestyle-focused site in Spain

Top 50 automotive marketplaces and classifieds sites

New products and tech: Global roundup

Top automotive marketplaces and classifieds by country

