Alexander Mann Solutions Earns Top Position in RPO Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander Mann Solutions , a leading global provider of talent acquisition and management services, today announced it has been rated No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for the second consecutive year. In the last 13 years, Alexander Mann Solutions is the only provider to consistently rank in the top four, having topped the list on three prior occasions. Based on feedback from buyers of RPO services, the Bakers Dozen is considered a valuable resource, especially among companies considering an RFP process. Alexander Mann Solutions was also ranked No. 1 in the categories of enterprise RPO quality of service and enterprise RPO size of deals.



Uniquely positioned in the talent acquisition category, Alexander Mann Solutions is known for driving tangible results as well as unprecedented innovation in recruitment process outsourcing. Among the Company’s multi-faceted RPO solutions are enterprise RPO, project-based RPO and resourcing augmentation. Alexander Mann Solutions is also considered prescient in identifying trends and new labor models, especially the growing trend in North America towards direct sourcing solutions.

“Alexander Mann Solutions continues to lead the recruitment process outsourcing industry by offering innovative products, solution sets and an extraordinary commitment to client service. As one of the largest players in the HR services industry, they undertake very large complex assignments and yet consistently maintain the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the sector leading to once again ranking number one overall and in quality of service on the HRO Today Magazine RPO Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey,” according to Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.

Michael Wachholz, President, Americas, at Alexander Mann Solutions, said, “The HRO Today Bakers Dozen is a highly regarded ranking of industry leading RPO providers and Alexander Mann Solutions is thankful to be the leader again, for the second consecutive year. We’re especially pleased to have ranked top for quality of service; we’re known for our ability to manage the big and complex deals and to deliver continually high-quality service across large, global, multi-service deals is a testament to the calibre and commitment of the teams that support our clients.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We are Alexander Mann Solutions and we’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. For more information, visit www.alexandermannsolutions.com .

