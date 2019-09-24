Enphase Energy to Host 2nd Annual Solar Installer Roundtable Event

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Power International— Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Company will be hosting its 2nd annual roundtable event for regional solar installation thought leaders attending Solar Power International (SPI) in Salt Lake City, Utah from Sept. 24-Sept. 26, 2019. The Company will host four roundtable sessions to further strengthen the dialog between Enphase executives and up to 20 leading U.S. solar installer leaders per session.



At these roundtable events, Enphase actively engages small and midsized solar installation companies in conversation about their businesses and solar technology. Solar installers are given a seat at the table with Enphase executives from across various business disciplines, providing a direct path for sharing information. The feedback from these installer roundtables is regularly integrated into the Enphase product development cycle and across other business processes.

“It’s events like these roundtable sessions that prove time and time again Enphase is fully committed to providing the best experience for their professional solar installation partners,” said Ed Zinthefer, master electrician and president at Arch Electric, Inc. “The tradition of having open and honest conversations in these groups, including one-on-one dialog, has yielded actions that allow us to install more quickly and give our customers the best product and experience.”

“The groups of regional solar installers that Enphase brings to the table for these discussions ensure that all Enphase installers can streamline operations and be more efficient,” said Matt Selby, president of Unicity Solar Energy. “It’s pretty unusual to get the chance to make a suggestion to a VP of products or give a CEO a piece of your mind, but it’s empowering to see when those executives take action following the conversations.”

“The Enphase field sales and support functions have improved by leaps and bounds over the past two years, and I think a lot of that has to do with the Enphase team acting on what installers like me have been telling them,” said Scott Gabaree, director of solar and vice president of operations at Quality First Home Improvements. “Our goal is to live up to our company name, and Enphase’s focus on quality products and great customer service helps us do that. I want to thank Enphase for being open to feedback and for taking action towards continuous improvement.”

“This is the second time we’ve hosted roundtable sessions with the solar professionals who take Enphase products into the market every day, and the insights we gain through these candid discussions help shape Enphase’s future,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO at Enphase Energy. “It’s an absolute pleasure to connect with our partners in this forum, and I strongly believe this type of open exchange is part of what compels them to support Enphase.”

Enphase’s installer roundtables at SPI are invitation-only events for solar installers who use Enphase products. For information about participating in future roundtable sessions, Enphase installation partners can reach out to their field representatives.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

