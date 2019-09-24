CERTFOCUS & PREQUAL UNITE TO FORM NEWLY BRANDED “VERTIKAL”

Risk management services merge to offer a fully configurable solution on one platform

/EIN News/ -- Plainview, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plainview, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 – Two risk management service providers, CertFocus and PreQual, have united under the Vertikal brand. The newly branded company, which was formerly called PreQual, offers flexible and configurable solutions on one platform, allowing businesses to analyze, manage and mitigate the risks of third-party/vendor relationships.

Vertikal’s integrated risk management platform enables clients to centralize their processes and control their third-party risks more effectively. Providing best-in-class software and services on one platform, Vertikal delivers superior results. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and an AI-enhanced platform, Vertikal’s data- driven results and reporting capabilities help protect businesses from unforeseen risk.

In addition, Vertikal manages data from multiple sources through application programming interface (API) integrations with wide-ranging enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, so compliance information can be viewed across various platforms.

CertFocus protects organizations and reduces risk by managing insurance compliance of vendors, suppliers and other third-party contractors. PreQual brings expert financial analysis to vendor prequalification, protecting profits from unforeseen contractor, vendor, supplier and other third-party financial risks.

The newly formed brand’s first new offering is ShieldCor, a service that brings the experience, technical knowledge and support of credentialed safety experts together, allowing companies to create, deploy and integrate stronger safety ecosystems.

“Bringing CertFocus and PreQual together provides the market with an integrated platform that allows for a streamlined and customized service,” said Matt Kelly, president of Vertikal. “Because our client’s risks are unique, we provide configurable solutions that help companies manage and mitigate risk throughout their supply chain.”

CertFocus has been in business since 2007 and was acquired by PreQual in October, 2018. All products will be offered as branded services under the Vertikal portfolio. For more information, go to www.vertikalrms.com.

ABOUT VERTIKAL

Vertikal is an integrated risk management solution providing best-in-class software and services for supply chain risk management. The company’s platform allows Vertikal to protect businesses from unforeseen risks through fully integrated solutions and services ranging from certificate of insurance compliance and financial analysis to safety and consulting. For more information, go to www.vertikalrms.com.

