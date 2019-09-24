LGI Homes Announces New Phase of Upgraded Homes near Austin, Texas

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces a new phase of upgraded homes at the highly-desirable community of Liberty Parke , located north of Austin in Liberty Hill, Texas. LGI Homes will celebrate this new phase at Liberty Parke with a grand opening event on Oct. 26, 2019.



LGI Homes will be constructing 152 homes within the new phase at Liberty Parke. This phase will feature five brand-new floor plans ranging in size from 1,414 square feet to over 2,500 square feet with up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of these new, single-family homes will come with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ interior package that features the modern designs and luxury finishes that today’s homebuyer desires. Granite countertops, stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, stunning wood cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, two-inch faux wood blinds on all operable windows and a WiFi-enabled garage door opener are just a few of the remarkable upgrades that come standard in each new home at Liberty Parke. In addition to the upgraded interiors, every home constructed in the new phase will have gorgeous stone and brick exteriors, professional front yard landscaping and a fully fenced backyard.

Liberty Parke is ideally located off of Highway 29 and Highway 183, providing residents with quick and easy access to all of the employment opportunities and exciting attractions that downtown Austin has to offer. Within the community, Liberty Parke boasts world-class amenities such as a spectacular, resort-style swimming pool, a children’s splash pad, a playground, a picnic area, walking trails and a dog park. This peaceful community allows residents to indulge in an active lifestyle and enjoy beautiful, new homes and a plethora of community amenities.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event to unveil the new phase of Liberty Parke on Oct. 26, 2019 and will offer exclusive, one-day-only new home discounts. To schedule an appointment for this event, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 945-8222 ext 1541.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

