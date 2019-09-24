Interim Leadership for Fisher Center Lab

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rockefeller University has appointed Dr. Marc Flajolet, Research Associate Professor, as interim head of the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research Lab, and Nobel laureate Michael Young, Vice President for Academic Affairs, as Chair of a new Neuroscience Advisory Committee to guide the Fisher Center laboratory of the late Dr. Paul Greengard.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Flajolet worked as a close collaborator of Dr. Greengard. His appointment will help continue the research program until a permanent lab director is hired. In addition, Dr. Young and several other Rockefeller neuroscientists will make up the advisory committee to help steer the lab in the months ahead. Joining Dr. Young on the committee is Nobel laureate and Rockefeller University President Emeritus Torsten Wiesel. Dr. Wiesel is co-director of the Shelby White and Leon Levy Center for Mind, Brain and Behavior at The Rockefeller University. In addition, the four other members include:

Cori Bargmann , who serves as head of science for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, in addition to heading a Rockefeller lab.

, who serves as head of science for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, in addition to heading a Rockefeller lab. Nathaniel Heintz , a leader in drug discovery, a member of the National Academy of Sciences and one of Dr. Greengard’s close, longtime scientific collaborators.

, a leader in drug discovery, a member of the National Academy of Sciences and one of Dr. Greengard’s close, longtime scientific collaborators. Hermann Steller , whose studies of molecular mechanisms that clear damaged proteins from neurons have opened new possibilities for Alzheimer’s treatment.

, whose studies of molecular mechanisms that clear damaged proteins from neurons have opened new possibilities for Alzheimer’s treatment. Sidney Strickland, Rockefeller’s dean of graduate and postgraduate studies and head of the University’s Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory of Neurobiology and Genetics.

We are confident the collaborative vision set out by Zachary Fisher and Dr. Greengard to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease; improve the care of people living with it and find a cure will continue under the interim leadership of Dr. Flajolet and steady guidance of the Neuroscience advisory committee.

To learn more information about the team and the neuroscience advisory committee, go to www.alzinfo.org/about/neuroscience-advisory-committee/.

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is an organization that provides millions of dollars for novel Alzheimer’s research primarily conducted by a team of over 60 internationally renowned scientists at the Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University, plus other leading research institutes around the world.

The Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease; improve the care of people living with it – to enhance their quality of life, and find a cure.

For more information about the Fisher Center including ways you can support, please visit www.alzinfo.org. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s!

Contact:

Christina Hall

Development Communications Director

chall@alzinfo.org

212-915-1322

Christina Hall Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation 2129151322 chall@alzinfo.org



