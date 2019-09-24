For the first time, M&A Worldwide hosts conference in Toronto providing Canadian Strategic Buyers one-day access to business brokers from 42 countries

/EIN News/ -- Hosted by Canadian advisor Robbinex on October 24, limited seats are available to North American businesses looking to expand through acquisitions at http://m-a-worldwide.ca/toronto2019

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, M&A Worldwide (MAWW) is hosting its global conference in Toronto including a one-day “Inter-exchange” session that will provide insight and contacts to Canadian and North American businesses looking to expand through acquisitions. Corporate and strategic buyers are invited to connect with MAWW members to network and share local market opportunities and expertise. MAWW is a global network of M&A advisory firms established in 2004 currently comprised of 50 firms in 42 countries. In 2018, MAWW members completed 423 transactions with a value of US$4.7B including 202 sell side, 103 buy side, and 118 financing deals.

Hosted by MAWW’s Canadian advisor Robbinex, the 31st M&A Worldwide Conference is being held in downtown Toronto from October 23 – 25, 2019. The Conference theme is “The Changing World” and will feature presentations from lawyers, economists, bankers and futurists on the huge changes in technology and how not adapting to those changes could result in failure.

“In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, companies are striving not only to catch up but to evolve,” said Doug Robbins, founder of Robbinex. “Acquisitions can help a company realize its potential, both locally and globally, and Robbinex is delighted to offer strategic buyers and private equity groups the unique opportunity to tap into M&A Worldwide’s expert network to help them expand and evolve.”

The Inter-exchange Day on Thursday October 24 will highlight local market insight and expertise from 60 M&A advisors providing attendees with the inside track on emerging business opportunities and trends from every corner of the globe. The one-day agenda within the conference features key note addresses followed by five action-packed hours of individual presentations to M&A advisors for buyers to address all delegates, one-on-one meetings followed by an evening networking dinner event. Seats are limited. Registration fee for the day is C$575.

For more information or to register for the Inter-exchange Day visit http://m-a-worldwide.ca/toronto2019

Event sponsors include CannTx Life Sciences, Cassels Brock Lawyers, TGT Solutions, INTERIM CEO and Private Equity Services, Thomas International and Virtual Image.

About Robbinex

Robbinex Inc. is an entrepreneurial advisory team who has successfully supported more than 1000 mid-sized business owners across North America to achieve their goals. Robbinex specializes in creating business transitions that are the best professional and personal fit for each business owner by utilizing one of the 14 Alternatives to Selling. Robbinex offers entrepreneurs proven, cross-functional advisory services including M&A, strategic planning, annual evaluations, family business planning, wealth management and value enhancement services. For more information visit robbinex.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Rennie

Vice President, Marketing & Client Relations

Robbinex Inc.

289-235-7552 ext. 217

dana@robbinex.com



