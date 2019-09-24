ServerCentral Turing Group Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

ServerCentral Turing Group recognized for proven technical expertise and a track record of customer success

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), a managed IT infrastructure service provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that SCTG provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices, helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.



Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates SCTG as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Consulting, Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery, Monitoring, Logging and Performance Management and Infrastructure as Code. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Achieving AWS DevOps Competency status reaffirms our commitment to helping customers achieve their business goals through a DevOps philosophy of sharing, collaboration, measurement, and automation,” said Eric Dynowski, chief technology officer at SCTG. “By combining development, quality assurance, and operations into our AWS practice, we’re able to help our customers get their technology to market even faster, while empowering them to adjust and revise services and resources as they build those solutions.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

With SCTG's DevOps practice, customers can seamlessly and efficiently make modifications to their AWS environment and handle changes quickly and with confidence. Assisted by joint teams of development-oriented and operations-oriented engineers and architects working together, customers can create their code deployment strategy that shortens the cycle for subsequent deployments.

“We’re using AWS in our manufacturing environment, which isn’t something we had anticipated — it’s something new SCTG brought to the table,” said Kevin Fee, vice president of engineering at Florence Corporation, a centralized mailbox manufacturer. “It’s made our manufacturing facility a lot more efficient, which was an unexpected benefit.”

About ServerCentral Turing Group

At ServerCentral Turing Group , we enable and transform businesses using technology. SCTG is one of a select number of global organizations to be an Equinix Gold Partner, a Digital Realty Trust Gold Partner, a VMware Gold Partner and an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider Partner and Authorized Public Sector Partner. Learn more at www.servercentral.com or by calling (888) 875-4804 or (312) 829-1111.

