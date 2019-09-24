BlockFills to Utilize Zero Hash to Settle Digital Asset Trades

Integration to increase Zero Hash’s off-exchange settlement service

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the complete digital asset and fiat currency custodian, calculation agent and settlement service, today announced that the electronic digital liquidity provider BlockFills has agreed to use Zero Hash to settle its OTC trades.



Zero Hash, which in March launched a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets, is a BitLicense holder, a FinCEN-regulated Money Service Business, as well as a Money Transmitter in over 30 states.

BlockFills is one of the largest OTC digital assets groups globally, which sources liquidity from the world’s largest non-bank trading institutions and matches clients to the best-available price, providing market participants with OTC electronic cryptocurrency liquidity across multiple time zones and geographies.

BlockFills has leveraged TradAir’s technology to operate its electronic communication network since mid-2018. Zero Hash recently integrated with TradAir to provide instant access for its clients to Zero Hash to settle their digital asset transactions. The partnership between Zero Hash and BlockFills marks the first relationship to use the Zero Hash-TradAir integration.

“We’re very excited that BlockFills is now allowing its counterparties to settle their digital asset transactions using Zero Hash,” said Brian Liston, Seed CX co-founder and President of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash has been designed from the ground up to settle trades between OTC dealers and their clients in a highly secure, regulated and automated manner, which is perfect for BlockFills and its marketplace.”

“As a global provider of institutional liquidity, compliant and efficient settlement is critical to BlockFills,” said Nick Hammer, CEO of BlockFills. “Zero Hash has quickly proven itself the leader in post-trade settlement, and so it was a natural to integrate with their solution, and roll it out to our clients.”

Zero Hash and BlockFills has already begun rolling out the combined solution to shared clients.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 states. Zero Hash holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In June, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards. This followed the subsidiary’s successful launch of a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets earlier this year. Zero Hash is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seed CX. Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX provides execution and settlement systems, trading technology, risk management tools and other related services for digital assets.

About BlockFills

Blockfills is the first electronic, off-exchange, digital liquidity provider operating using an electronic communication network model (“ECN”). Blockfills sources its liquidity from the world’s largest non-bank trading institutions. It then matches clients to the best available price across liquidity pools, while eliminating the heavy lifting of sourcing-price discovery. In addition, it offers the high-touch support and professional market insight that is impossible to find at online exchanges.

Media Contact

