Trio Sana, makers of Anti-Aging and Joint Supplements, Promotes Healthy Aging Month

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Aging.

The Baby Boomers in the U.S. certainly are interested in healthy aging.

That is why Trio Sana, a United Kingdom health and wellness company, is promoting Healthy Aging Month this month.

“In order to age healthy, we need to stay social, exercise, and get enough sleep,” said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. “The 45-plus age group is growing every year. They are more health-conscious than their parents and grandparents.”

Cobain said Healthy Aging Month is a reminder to kick-start a healthy lifestyle regimen.

As a health and wellness company, Cobain said Trio Sana is committed to developing nutritional supplements that help improve the quality of people’s lives.

“Our supplements target joint care, anti-aging and the therapeutic benefits of frankincense, an essential oil,” Cobain said.

Trio Sana is introducing three products to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together, which maximizes their effectiveness.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland, which has been used for its therapeutic benefits throughout the millennium.

Kollagenix-R with all 13 anti-aging vitamins is a perfect complement to Healthy Aging Month while Kollagenix-Sports is the supplement to take because of your walking, hiking, and jogging exercise regimen. Cultures for centuries dating back to biblical times have used frankincense because of its therapeutic benefits.

“You can start a healthy lifestyle at any time. Healthy Aging Month brings publicity to healthy living,” Cobain said. “This month check with your doctor before you start an exercise routine. Make sure it is appropriate for you.”

Cobain said if you start now, you may add “healthy” years to your life.

For additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Andrew Polin Trio Sana 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



