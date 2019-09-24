Pyramid Analytics Announces Pyramid v2020, An Adaptive User Experience to Serve All Analytics Skill Sets

Company issues new features, including Analytics for Everyone and SAP Business Warehouse Integration

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyramid Analytics , provider of the next-generation business analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced the release of Pyramid v2020 . The new version places unprecedented focus on ease of use, pairing the sophistication of an advanced analytics tool with a simplified user interface (UI) that lets users with diverse skills use business intelligence (BI) in all capacities. With over 150 new enterprise-grade features and capabilities, Pyramid v2020 represents a major milestone in the company’s roadmap and brings the organization closer to its goal of creating the self-optimizing decision platform.



“An undeniable gap exists in today’s data and analytics market. Tools are either meant for skilled professionals to perform complex machine learning projects, or business users to consume and interact with dashboards,” said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. “Pyramid v2020 addresses this gap with a highly tailored, configurable experience. Pyramid adapts to users’ skills - all with the enterprise-level features and functionality of the Pyramid platform.”

In a dynamic economic landscape where competitive advantage is defined by the strength of analytics, with Pyramid v2020, organizations should spend less time learning how to use the software and more time on more time operationalizing analytics across all lines of business and users. The most notable new features of Pyramid 2020 include:

Analytics for Everyone – Two new discovery environments - Smart Discover and Discover Lite- complement the existing professional Discover mode, adding vital flexibility to the application. These simplified modes provide non-technical users and entry-level analyst with skill-appropriate environments so they can work their way toward higher levels of analytics competency.

– Two new discovery environments - Smart Discover and Discover Lite- complement the existing professional Discover mode, adding vital flexibility to the application. These simplified modes provide non-technical users and entry-level analyst with skill-appropriate environments so they can work their way toward higher levels of analytics competency. SAP BW Integration – Enables users to directly connect to SAP BW (including legacy BW, BW on HANA, and BW 4/HANA) and natively interact with cubes and queries without ingesting data. Users can mash their SAP data with other sources using Pyramid’s end-to-end platform. No other comparable analytics solution lets organizations analyze their SAP quite like Pyramid.

– Enables users to directly connect to SAP BW (including legacy BW, BW on HANA, and BW 4/HANA) and natively interact with cubes and queries without ingesting data. Users can mash their SAP data with other sources using Pyramid’s end-to-end platform. No other comparable analytics solution lets organizations analyze their SAP quite like Pyramid. ETL 2.0 and Augmented Machine Learning Server – For power users and data scientists, ETL 2.0 significantly upgrades our professional-grade data modeling and wrangling tool, which comes standard with Pyramid. The Augmented Machine Learning Server enables administrators to create standard environments for specific machine learning (ML) projects. Administrators can standardize distinct Python environments to ensure the flawless execution of ML projects.

Pyramid v2020 is available today. For more detail and vision around the new version of the Platform, see Omri Kohl’s blog post.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premise or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics’ teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com , follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn .

