Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Note Program

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) (the “Company”) announced today that it has established an unsecured commercial paper note program in the United States.



Under the terms of the program, the Company may issue from time to time unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of $1 billion. The notes will be sold under customary terms in the United States commercial paper note market and will rank pari passu with all of the Company’s other unsecured senior indebtedness. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes and the guarantee to be offered under the commercial paper note program have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes under the Company’s commercial paper note program.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that the Company may make.

Contact:

D. R. (Rick) Wyatt

rick.wyatt@hii-co.com

757-380-2101



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.