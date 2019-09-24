Sherwood Food Distributors Selects Fr8Hub to Move Cross-Border Freight from Laredo

Laredo, Tex. is now the largest port in the United States

/EIN News/ -- LAREDO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherwood Food Distributors, one of the largest independent meat distributors in United States, has selected Fr8Hub to help move loads out of Laredo, Tex. Sherwood ships over 20 million pounds of food products weekly through a network of distribution centers in Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, and Orlando.



Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace directly matches cross-border shippers throughout the domestic United States and Mexico—to and from border cities like Laredo—with available carriers and drivers. Laredo has been the largest port in the United States since March 2019.



Sherwood, headquartered in Detroit and celebrating its 50th year in business, operates distribution centers totaling over one million square feet of refrigerated warehouse space with more than a million cases in stock in over 50 categories.



“Our brand promise to customers depends on the quality and freshness of our meat, so we wanted the efficiency, flexibility and visibility of a digital freight broker,” said Ari Stern, Logistics Director, Sherwood Food Distributors. “The visibility and tracking that Fr8Hub provides, knowing where a truck is and when it will arrive, is invaluable for perishable products and customers that depend on maximum shelf life.”



Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, providing 24x7 visibility tracking on shipment location and timing. Shippers and carriers can access this critical data through the Fr8Hub Control Center to make timely, actionable decisions on loads, optimize their operations and reduce costs.



“Companies like Sherwood need the kind of freight visibility that Fr8Hub provides, to ensure that their product arrives at stores and restaurants on time and ready for the shelf,” said Ohad Axelrod, Co-Founder and CEO, Fr8Hub. “Expanding our network’s capacity for refrigerated loads has been a focus for us in 2019, to prepare for leading distributors like Sherwood.”

Fr8Hub is focused on cross-border shipping, providing flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR), cross-border shipping.



To learn more about Fr8Hub, please visit www.fr8hub.com .

