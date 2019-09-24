Velocity Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, today announced the company has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner status. Premier Consulting Partner is the highest tier within the APN and recognizes APN Partners globally with significant investments in their AWS practices, extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on AWS, and accomplished teams of trained and certified technical consultants.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to help customers accelerate their journey to the cloud and ensure they accomplish their priorities faster,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to recognize Velocity as an APN Premier Consulting Partner and look forward to working together to help more customers realize the full potential of the cloud."

“Velocity’s expertise as an APN Consulting Partner combined with their AWS SAP Competency status allows us to focus more on what we do best—manufacture, sell, and distribute premium brake products,” said Scott Sprouse, Vice President of Information Technology at Performance Friction Corporation. “As Velocity’s customer, we are proud Velocity has achieved this highest level of accreditation in the AWS Partner Network.”

“We are very pleased to achieve APN Premier Consulting Partner status as we continue to focus on bringing the vast capabilities of AWS to our clients,” said Steve Kloeblen, President and CEO at Velocity. “We are committed to bringing increased speed, agility, and efficiency to our expanding list of customers as they migrate, manage, and modernize their enterprise applications in the cloud.”

Velocity has been a global applications management services leader for more than 15 years, with expertise in migrating and managing complex enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle, Infor, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Epic, and hundreds of other supporting applications. Together, Velocity and AWS are committed to supporting customers to accelerate cloud adoption with minimal or no upfront investment by utilizing AWS and Velocity capabilities to digitize, optimize, and transform their businesses.

“We continue to build differentiated capabilities to help our customers with their digital journey. Our deep expertise is helping customers migrate predictably and quickly and continuously cost optimize. This allows our customers to focus on leveraging AWS to gain business advantage,” said Sal Jamil, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Services at Velocity. “This was a total team effort. We would like to thank AWS and everyone involved for helping us meet the highest standards associated with this recognition.”

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity Technology Solutions (www.VelocityCloud.com), the global enterprise applications cloud managed services leader since 2003, delivers secure, fully managed environments spanning virtual private, public and hybrid clouds. The company’s portfolio includes enterprise application cloud migration and management services, with advanced data analytics and optimization solutions. Velocity’s expertise in managing leading Enterprise applications, leveraging the patented Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform, gives customers optimized availability, security, visibility and control at a reduced total cost of ownership. Velocity is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Velocity is a portfolio company of Silver Lake Sumeru, a global leader with private equity investments in leading, growth-oriented technology companies. For additional information on Silver Lake and its entire portfolio, visit www.silverlake.com.

