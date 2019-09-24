Guinea-Bissau National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guinea-Bissau on the 46th anniversary of your independence.

The United States – Guinea-Bissau relationship is strong and growing. Together we are working to promote health, education, security, and good governance in Guinea-Bissau. We applaud the people of Guinea-Bissau for their efforts to promote democracy and strengthen institutions, and look forward to a free, fair, and peaceful presidential election on November 24.

Once again, congratulations on your national day.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.