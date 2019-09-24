Guinea-Bissau National Day
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State
On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guinea-Bissau on the 46th anniversary of your independence.
The United States – Guinea-Bissau relationship is strong and growing. Together we are working to promote health, education, security, and good governance in Guinea-Bissau. We applaud the people of Guinea-Bissau for their efforts to promote democracy and strengthen institutions, and look forward to a free, fair, and peaceful presidential election on November 24.
Once again, congratulations on your national day.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.
