Bridgeline Announces Software Release of Unbound Search

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform, announced the release of Unbound Search, an eCommerce site search and merchandising product, that combines the artificial intelligence and dynamic merchandising capabilities in Bridgeline’s Celebros Search product along with the advanced marketing automation and email campaign features of Bridgeline’s Unbound Marketing software.

Merchants rely on advanced site search to increase revenues by enabling their customers to more easily find products of interest. They also require additional marketing tools such as SEO rich landing pages, email campaign management with abandoned cart reminders, automation flows and more to optimize their eCommerce performance and drive online revenue. Until now, most merchants needed to combine multiple product solutions and vendors to meet this need.

Bridgeline is combining key features in its Unbound Marketing software with its Celebros Search product to solve these merchant challenges without the requirement of having to manage multiple vendors and engage in costly integrations of multiple products. Bridgeline’s Unbound Search is the first, truly complete platform that allows Marketers to increase site traffic and site conversion from a single solution that includes intelligent site search, dynamic merchandising, automation flows, email campaign management, landing page creation, contact management and dynamic audience segmentation.

“We are excited to combine Bridgeline’s powerful marketing automation and campaign management features with its artificial intelligence powered site search to provide merchants with a one-stop, leading-edge product to increase performance and drive conversions in their online stores without the expense and complexity of integrating multiple vendors,” says Ari Kahn, CEO. “This combination will truly be a game-changer for our site search and eCommerce customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's product portfolio encompasses Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics. These solutions help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

