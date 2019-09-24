TDK Extends Range of Power Line Choke Inductors

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J. , Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced that is has extended its range of EPCOS power line chokes to include six new types. The new components are available in three different core shapes with different rated currents and inductance values, delivering optimal design flexibility. The B82116B* rod core chokes cover rated currents of 10 A, 21 A and 25 A and offer inductance values of 1.8 µH, 3.3 µH and 3.4 µH. Both B82116S* mushroom core chokes feature a current capability of 25 A and are available with inductances of 2.9 µH and 3.1 µH. The new range includes a ring core choke (B82622S*) with two windings, which is designed for a current of 30 A and an inductance of 2.1 µH.



Depending on the type, the maximum permissible operating temperatures are between 85 °C and 140 °C. The RoHS-compatible chokes use class-200 insulated wire and are UL-listed in accordance with EN 60317-13. All components are qualified to AEC-Q200.

The main applications for the new chokes include industrial and automotive motors and motor controllers.

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

Power Line Choke Inductors



