Benjamin R. Hansen Named Chief Financial Officer for Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Seasoned financial executive Benjamin R. Hansen joins pharmacy solutions leader CPS

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services (CPS), the nation’s largest hospital pharmacy solutions provider, announced today that Benjamin R. Hansen has joined as Chief Financial Officer. With more than two decades of experience as a financial leader and expertise across diverse healthcare markets, Hansen’s addition to the CPS leadership team will support the company’s growth strategies into the next decade.



“I am delighted that we’ve been able to attract a financial executive of Ben’s stature to the CPS leadership team,” said Frank Segrave, Chairman and CEO of CPS. “He is a results-driven professional with a solid track record for steering companies in the healthcare industry to financial excellence.”

In his role as CFO, Ben will oversee all of CPS’ accounting, finance, treasury and cash management. He’ll also be responsible for the company’s planning and budgeting as well as its banking relationships. Prior to joining CPS, he most recently served as Chief Operating and Financial Officer for Avaap. He has also been Vice President Finance for Thermo Fisher Scientific Clinical Diagnostics Division, President of ReMedPar for Aramark and CFO for Masterplan.

“With Ben at the finance wheel, CPS will be on solid footing to fuel our strategic expansion,” said Jeff Foreman, Group President for CPS. “The depth of his expertise will allow us to reach more hospital and health system clients with the services they need to support patient care.”

Hansen holds his bachelor of science in accounting from Franklin University and his MBA from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management.

“I am honored to join this group of pharmacy professionals who are known for helping hospital and health system executives achieve clinical, operational and financial excellence,” said Hansen. “CPS provides pharmacy support like no one else in the industry, and I’m excited to be part of this team.”

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as high drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness and staffing efficiency. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

CONTACT: Rod Recor

Rod.Recor@cpspharm.com

901-748-0470



