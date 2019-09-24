American International Holdings Corp Files Regulation A+ Offering Statement

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: AMIH, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an offering statement with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $10 million under a Regulation A+ securities offering. The offering price and amount of common shares to be sold have yet to be determined. No securities will be offered or sold through the offering circular until it has been qualified by the Securities Exchange Commission.



The net proceeds of this offering are expected to be primarily used to establish additional Novopelle branded MedSpa locations across the United States and to further develop certain acquisition and brand development opportunities that the Company has identified. Specifically, the Company has established the following subsidiaries for these purposes:

On September 11, 2019, the Company formed and organized Novopelle Waterway, Inc. in the State of Texas with the intent that the Company is able to come to terms on a retail location for a newly established Novopelle branded med spa to be located in the Waterway section of the Woodlands, TX. The Company is in early discussions with the landlord regarding the terms of a new lease.



On September 13, 2019, the Company formed and organized YS Brands, Inc. (“YS Brands”) in the State of Texas. YS Brands will be dedicated to creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing new premium designer shoe concepts intended to sell through both direct to consumer (retail and e-commerce) and wholesale through larger, bigger box retail stores.



On September 17, 2019, the Company formed and organized Capitol City Solutions USA, Inc. (“CCS”) in the State of Texas to act as a general contracting and construction company focused on the remodeling, general construction and interior finish of both the Company’s newly established Novopelle branded med spa locations as well as to market to other commercial real estate projects within the United States.

“We are very excited to be moving forward with our Reg A+ offering,” stated Jacob Cohen, President & CEO of American International Holdings Corp. “We have identified some amazing opportunities to establish additional Novopelle MedSpa locations and are excited to be able to pursue and execute utilizing the net proceeds from this offering,” continued Mr. Cohen.

About The Company

American International Holdings Corp (OTC:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the provision of Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of American International Holding Corp’s future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp's future results. American International Holding Corp cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

Further, the Company shall not be responsible for statements made on Novopelle’s website at www.Novopelle.com

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.