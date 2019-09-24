Broadtree Residential, Inc. Acquires 268-Unit Multifamily Community in Pensacola, FL

Private Multifamily Fund Adds ‘West Woods Haven’ to Portfolio via UPREIT Transaction

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadtree Residential, Inc. (“Broadtree”, “BTR” or the “Fund”), an open-ended, continuously offered, multifamily fund managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC (“Broadstone”), today announced the acquisition of West Woods Haven, a Class A, 268-unit multifamily apartment community in Pensacola, FL.



West Woods Haven represents the Fund’s second UPREIT transaction. In an UPREIT transaction with Broadtree, property owners contribute real estate to the Fund’s operating partnership on a tax-deferred basis in exchange for equity, in the form of Operating Partnership Units (OP Units). As a result of this transaction, the sellers contributed an undisclosed amount of equity into the operating partnership of BTR, and now have an interest in a diversified multifamily fund.

Constructed in two phases between 2016 and 2017, West Woods Haven is composed of 12 residential buildings. In aggregate, the buildings contain 96 one-bedroom units, 152 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units, with an average size of approximately 1,082 square feet per unit. All units feature open floorplans with nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. The property also includes detached garage rentals, along with ample surface parking for residents. Numerous attractive amenities are available for residents, including gated access, two 24-hour fitness centers, a modern clubhouse and business center, two resort-style swimming pools, grilling area, two dog parks, and a car care center.

“We are excited to add West Woods Haven to the Broadtree portfolio and expand the Fund’s geographic footprint into Florida. This acquisition is a manifestation of our strategy to acquire stabilized, core assets located in secondary markets,” said Chris Czarnecki, Broadtree’s CEO. “We look forward to announcing additional multifamily acquisitions throughout the balance of 2019 and beyond as we continue to grow Broadtree on behalf of our shareholders.”

Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in this transaction, and Vaisey Nicholson & Nearpass PLLC represented Broadtree.

About Broadtree Residential:

Broadtree Residential, Inc. is an open-ended, continuously offered, multifamily fund utilizing a REIT structure. It is designed to offer accredited investors access to multifamily real estate via investment in an institutionally managed private fund. Our core multifamily investment strategy focuses on delivering total return throughout all economic cycles.

Broadtree seeks residential property acquisitions via outright cash purchases and/or through UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where “UPREIT” stands for Umbrella Partnership REIT) provide a tax-deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax basis. These transactions enable the property owner to exchange owned real estate for an interest in a professionally managed portfolio that is diversified by geography and property type.

Broadtree, which is externally managed by Broadstone, remains open for investment by accredited investors only, with a minimum initial investment of $200,000. Shares are offered via private placement. Please see certain important disclosures regarding Broadstone at broadstone.com/disclosures.

Accredited investors are invited to download an investor kit: broadstone.com/WW.

About Broadstone:

Broadstone is a sponsor and manager of continuously offered real estate investment offerings for wealth managers, individuals, and institutions seeking alternatives to the public equity markets. The Firm manages over $4.75 billion in real estate assets.

Media Contact:

Martha MacPherson

Director, Marketing

martha.macpherson@broadstone.com

585.413.5524



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.