HomeAdvisor and Handy Announce Expansive Partnership with Nextdoor

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices , a global leader in home services, announced a partnership for their brands HomeAdvisor and Handy with Nextdoor , the world’s largest social network for the neighborhood. With this new partnership, homeowners on Nextdoor will now have the option to find and book one of HomeAdvisor and Handy’s vetted and highly-rated local home service professionals when they are searching for local service recommendations. The feature will be available in all of Nextdoor’s U.S. neighborhoods.



In the last year, tens of millions of homeowners across the country turned to HomeAdvisor and Handy to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Approximately 20 percent of posts on Nextdoor are around recommendations for local services like plumbing, housecleaning, remodeling and furniture assembly. Nextdoor members have made more than 40 million such recommendations, with that number growing by 70% in the last year. Bringing HomeAdvisor and Handy’s network of over 250,000 vetted and rated local home pros to homeowners looking for recommendations on Nextdoor allows more of their members access to a frustration-free way to find and hire available pros.

With the new integration, Nextdoor members will now have the option to book one of HomeAdvisor and Handy’s vetted top-rated home service professionals when they search for local service recommendations. This is the first partnership that brings together both HomeAdvisor and Handy’s business offerings, something that only ANGI Homeservices can provide. By partnering with Nextdoor, HomeAdvisor and Handy can continue to meet more consumers where they are, challenging traditional word-of-mouth referrals and providing an enhanced and integrated customer experience.

“The most common way consumers discover pros is by asking a neighbor and these recommendations are increasingly happening online,” said Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. “This partnership gives homeowners on Nextdoor instant access to service providers from HomeAdvisor and Handy, enabling them to get the job done quickly and easily. We are thrilled to partner with Nextdoor, who is helping us bring our local pros to even more homeowners and advancing our goal of making home care effortless. We plan to meet homeowners wherever these needs arise, and in the future you can expect to find the HomeAdvisor and Handy networks powering home services in even more places.”

“Neighbors everyday turn to Nextdoor to find trusted, useful, and relevant local information to address their daily needs, and asking for local recommendations continues to be one of the most popular topics on Nextdoor,” said Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. “We are excited to partner with HomeAdvisor and Handy to empower more home service professionals and local businesses that are essential to every community to connect with the customers closest to them – their local community.”



About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the world’s largest social network for the neighborhood. Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor from the start. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 247,000 neighborhoods around the world in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Australia, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom

