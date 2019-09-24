Loyal Source Acquires Medical Staffing Agency SonoTemps

Leading health care workforce provider adds medical imaging services to capabilities

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , an Orlando-based workforce solutions company providing contracting services worldwide, today announces its acquisition of SonoTemps , a medical staffing agency specializing in medical imaging services. The move allows Loyal Source to offer a more complete offering of medical service lines for its clients.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SonoTemps is a Florida-based corporation founded in 1995. The company provides temporary placements for a variety of medical imaging positions, including sonographers, vascular technologists, echocardiographers, mammographers, and CT and MRI techs. Loyal Source’s offerings now encompass these roles in addition to health care positions including travel nurses, physicians, advanced practice and allied and clinical specialty roles.

“As one of the leading health care workforce providers, we understand the growing need for health care facilities to partner with a company that can provide multiple service lines under one contract,” said Steve Lockwood, president of travel nursing at Loyal Source. “With SonoTemps, we’re now able to provide more comprehensive workforce solutions to our clients and better serve as a strategic partner.”

The acquisition will expand Loyal Source’s already substantial global footprint. The company currently employs 175 internal staff members at its corporate office in Orlando and more than 2,500 contractors worldwide, with these numbers expected to increase as a result of the acquisition. Further, the acquisition supports Loyal Source’s mission to serve as a true solutions-based partner for the agencies it serves, moving beyond staffing and recruiting to provide payroll, operations, scheduling, building, design and more.

“We are proud of the work we have done to date and look forward to continuing to deliver the highest medical imaging services to our clients and opportunities to our candidates,” said Dave Felix, president of SonoTemps. “We are looking forward to bringing our capabilities to Loyal Source’s travel health care and expanding into more markets.”

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to being the preeminent provider of elite contracting services worldwide. With a focus in Travel healthcare, government healthcare and engineering, technical and support services, Loyal Source provides exceptional client-employee solutions and consistently performs at the highest level to reach client and employee goals for both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://loyalsource.com/ .

