BioLargo Water and Sunworks Farm Preparing for First Commercial AOS Trial

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, CA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its subsidiary BioLargo Water has been asked by Sunworks Farm to submit a proposal to install an AOS water treatment system as part of a commercial trial to manage and treat their water and wastewater farm-wide. This will be the first-ever commercial trial for the AOS technology, marking a pivotal moment in the commercialization of BioLargo’s proprietary technology.



Ron and Sheila Hamilton, owners of Sunworks Farm, commented, “Our experience with BioLargo Water’s pre-commercial pilot for their AOS water treatment system has been exceptional. Their technology clearly works, and their team is a pleasure to work with. We believe that the AOS will enable producers like us to manage water and wastewater in the most environmentally sensitive and economical way possible. We have asked BioLargo Water to develop a proposal for a full-scale commercial trial for their AOS and accompanying proprietary treatment train to manage all water and wastewater at our farm, with the aim of achieving near 100% water reuse. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with their team to establish their technology as part of a new benchmark for environmental stewardship in water conservation in the North American livestock industry.”

BioLargo Water staff are preparing a proposal for the commercial trial AOS unit and treatment train, and we expect them to deliver this proposal to Sunworks soon. BioLargo management plans to release more information about this development as things progress.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

