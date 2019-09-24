AP Intego Interns Selected as The Council Foundation Scholarship Recipients 

Washington, D.C.-based Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers seeks to award The Foundation Scholarship to candidates with leadership talent and potential to excel in the commercial insurance brokerage business

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Intego, technology-enabled small business insurance leader, today announced that Grace Kenny, a student at Trinity College, and Shannon Griffin, a student at Princeton University, both summer interns at AP Intego, have been selected as recipients of a $5,000 scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year, from The Council Foundation. This is AP Intego’s second consecutive year of having the company’s internships recognized for its industry excellence.



"We're thankful that The Council Foundation recognizes emerging talent in the industry and is an advocate in supporting the educational goals of our members, as well as providing future leaders with career opportunities," said Steve Hauck, Co-Managing Director of AP Intego. “Our team is proud of Grace and Shannon and everything they have contributed to AP Intego. Their positive attitude and willingness to contribute to various projects embody the spirit of an outstanding internship program. We are a fast-growing company with multiple priorities and both Grace and Shannon added value to our enterprise.”

The Council Foundation's mission is to bring fresh, diverse talent into the brokerage sector by way of internships with member firms of The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. In awarding the scholarships, an independent selection committee looks for candidates who have the potential to excel as leaders and contributors in the commercial insurance brokerage business sector.

Grace and Shannon are among 75 college students across the country who received a Council Foundation scholarship this year. Grace is majoring in art history. Shannon is majoring in political economy and plays for Princeton’s women’s ice hockey team.

“The commercial insurance brokerage and employee benefits industry offers countless opportunities and dynamic career paths for young college graduates,” said Ken A. Crerar, president/CEO of The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. “It’s critical that we continue to work together to invest in the next generation of leaders and promote the important work we do for millions of people and businesses around the world.”

The Council Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable educational organization instituted by the Washington, D.C.-based Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. Part of the Foundation’s core mission is to secure the future of the commercial insurance brokerage business by attracting and developing tomorrow’s talent, like Grace and Shannon.

AP Intego Insurance Group specializes in providing its nearly 300 partners a technology-enabled, turnkey insurance agency offering, and its small business customers with optimal coverage, superior customer service and flexible, streamlined billing. Currently, the company serves 52,000 customers representing more than $140 million in active premium with its full-line of small commercial, property and casualty insurance in all 50 states. For information, please visit us at www.APIntego.com.

